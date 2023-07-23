Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 2,923 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 271,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 190,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.