Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 3,314 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.