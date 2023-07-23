Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 83 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $431.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

