Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

