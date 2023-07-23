Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $65.36 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

