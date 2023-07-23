Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 40,004 Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RETL opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.90. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

