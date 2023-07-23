Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,828 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
Ball Trading Up 0.3 %
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
