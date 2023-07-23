Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,055 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,469,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

