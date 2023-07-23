Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 956 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

PODD opened at $284.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.12, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.24. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

