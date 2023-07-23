Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 55.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 131,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 982.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JXN opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

