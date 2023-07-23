Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $208.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.22 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

See Also

