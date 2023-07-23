Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 125,357 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 221.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,357 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

