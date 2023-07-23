Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.25 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

