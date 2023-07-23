Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 250 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOH opened at $318.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

