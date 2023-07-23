Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ENI by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on E. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE E opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

