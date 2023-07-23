Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $544.31 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $571.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.09 and a 200-day moving average of $431.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.