Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

