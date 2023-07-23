Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,561 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

Diageo Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average is $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

