Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,665 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,036,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

EXR opened at $146.07 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

