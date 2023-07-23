Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,756 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $226.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

