Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,812 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 147,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,040 ($39.75) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.80) to GBX 2,700 ($35.30) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Trading Up 1.0 %

About Relx

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.