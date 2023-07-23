Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

