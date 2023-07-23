Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.15.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $237.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.48.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

