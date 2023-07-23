Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

