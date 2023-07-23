Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

