Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $274,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

DGX opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

