Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.