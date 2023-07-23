Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

