Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

