Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,012,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.