Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $271,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,155,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 438,291.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,898,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.52.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

