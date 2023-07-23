Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $279,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

