Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $332,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,661 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 517,263 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

