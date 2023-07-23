Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 43,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIC opened at $15.43 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54.
Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.
