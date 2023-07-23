Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

