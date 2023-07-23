Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.