Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

