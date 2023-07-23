Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,759,054. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.