Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

