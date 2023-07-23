Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eagle Materials Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.34.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Materials
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.