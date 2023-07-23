Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

