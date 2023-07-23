Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

