Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $803.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

