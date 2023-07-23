Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

