Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of WYNN stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
