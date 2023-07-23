Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 10,230 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

