Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 324 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 669,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

