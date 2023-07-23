Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.9 %

FSS stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

