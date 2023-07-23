Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average of $318.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.70.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

