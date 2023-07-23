Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 432,942 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 364,389 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,000,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 249,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

