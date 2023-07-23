Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,387 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.62. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

