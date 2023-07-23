Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,997 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,997 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

RIO stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

